Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arun Jaitley's Demise Saddens Bollywood Stars, Sunny Deol Leads in Sharing Condolences

Sunny Deol, Adnan Sami, Riteish Deshmukh and others mourned the loss of Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday noon.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arun Jaitley's Demise Saddens Bollywood Stars, Sunny Deol Leads in Sharing Condolences
Image of Sunny Deol, Adnan Sami, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday after prolonged illness at the age of 66. As per reports, Jaitley breathed his last at around 12 pm today in the hospital where he was admitted since August 9.

As per reports, the former Union Minister was rushed to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

According to sources, he was on life support system. A multidisciplinary team of doctors was consistently monitoring his condition.

After the news of Jaitley's demise broke on social media, several Bollywood stars reacted to it by sharing messages of condolences on social media. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones."

In another instance, BJP MP and filmmaker Sunny Deol wrote on Twitter, "Nation loses another great leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley."

While Adnan Sami wrote, "Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul.Rest in Peace.🙏 #ArunJaitley (sic)."

See their reactions here:

See other celebrity reactions here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram