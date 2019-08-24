Arun Jaitley's Demise Saddens Bollywood Stars, Sunny Deol Leads in Sharing Condolences
Sunny Deol, Adnan Sami, Riteish Deshmukh and others mourned the loss of Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday noon.
Image of Sunny Deol, Adnan Sami, courtesy of Instagram
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday after prolonged illness at the age of 66. As per reports, Jaitley breathed his last at around 12 pm today in the hospital where he was admitted since August 9.
As per reports, the former Union Minister was rushed to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.
According to sources, he was on life support system. A multidisciplinary team of doctors was consistently monitoring his condition.
After the news of Jaitley's demise broke on social media, several Bollywood stars reacted to it by sharing messages of condolences on social media. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones."
In another instance, BJP MP and filmmaker Sunny Deol wrote on Twitter, "Nation loses another great leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley."
While Adnan Sami wrote, "Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul.Rest in Peace.🙏 #ArunJaitley (sic)."
See their reactions here:
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019
Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/RXGw1bWDLP— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 24, 2019
Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul.Rest in Peace.🙏 #ArunJaitley— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 24, 2019
See other celebrity reactions here:
Saddened to hear about #ArunJaitley .Always looked up to him for his eloquence. And the manner in which he articulated his point of view and his mastery of all things legal.A loss for the country. May the Almighty give his family strength to bear this untimely loss 🙏— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 24, 2019
Very sad to hear!The former finance minister Arun Jaitely passes away #RIPArunJaitley#BJP 🙏🏻🙏🏻— Manjot (@OyeManjot) August 24, 2019
