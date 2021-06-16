Bollywood Stars Who Would Be Perfect For 'Loki' Remake

After a successful premiere, the second episode of Loki is here. The Marvel Cinematic Universe show will see Loki stepping out of his brother’s shadow post the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the stubborn, arrogant, and mischievous title character Loki, and is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron.

While you wait for new episodes to release, here’s a list of B-town stars who would do complete justice to a remake of the series.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as LOKI

Actor Tom Hiddleston, who is returning as the title character LOKI, has already opened up (with King Khan’s famous pose et al) about his love for the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Imagine watching Bollywood’s Badshaah portray your favorite Marvel anti-hero!

Bollywood actor and serial prankster, Ranveer Singh would make for the perfect God of Mischief! Also, an ardent fan of the Marvel superhero franchise, the Indian heartthrob’s versatility has the potential to make audiences love him and hate him at the same time - just like the title character Loki.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal as Mobius

The intensity and quirkiness that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings to the screen would be perfect for the role of Mobius M, an agent for the Time Variance Authority. Plus, seeing Nawaz’ chemistry with either Ranveer or Shah Rukh Khan – as Mobius deputizes and partners up with Loki – would be quite entertaining!

Another actor known for his intensity (and good looks) who could do justice to Mobius’s character by bringing his charismatic and suave personality is audience favourite - Vicky Kaushal. The superstar has won hearts with his fabulous performances so far, and would surely enthrall all the fans in this avatar.

Taapsee Pannu and Sushmita Sen as Ravonna Renslayer

Versatile icon, Taapsee, could precede over the court as a judge of the TVA with her ability to command a room. She would play a very commendable officer who rose through sheer hard work and would play the role to the T.

Another actor who could play Ravonna would be the eloquent talent, Sushmita Sen, who is known for her strong personality. Her charismatic screen presence and fortitude speaks volumes for how she would have a perfect grasp on an office bearer who holds the reins to the law.

Lara Dutta and Sonakshi Sinha as Hunter B-15

Lara Dutta is not one to shy away from the role of an officer – her powerful on-screen presence would offer the perfect Indian touch to the role of Hunter B-15 played by Wunmi Mosaku.

Bollywood’s most loved, Sonakshi Sinha would be an ideal choice to play the role of the commanding officer, Hunter B-15 with utmost ease. Her on-screen dynamism is what would make her enemies fear going against her and she would be able to offer a powerful portrayal of the TVA leader.

Loki streams weekly on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, where it is also available in Hindi.

