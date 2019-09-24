Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan Selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Says Prakash Javadekar

Veteran actor and one of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for India’s biggest film honour Dadasahed Phalke Award. On Tuesday, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, announced the news on Twitter.

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019

The award comprises of a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Before Bachchan, Vinod Khanna was selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2017. Kasinathuni Viswanath and Manoj Kumar got the same award in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The first Dadasaheb Phalke Award was given to Devika Rani in 1969. Interestingly, this was the year when Bachchan made his film debut as a narrator in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome. It was the beginning of a great career for a person who would be known for his baritone voice and exceptional dialogue delivery in coming years.

In the same year, Bachchan featured in a pivotal role in KA Abbas’ Saat Hindustani. However, he had to wait for some years to achieve stardom, and that happened with director Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer in 1973. He never looked back from there.

It was a time when Rajesh Khanna was ruling the roost as a celebrated romantic hero in Hindi films. Bachchan, along with writers like Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, started to change the image of the quintessential Bollywood hero. They came up with films such as Majboor, Deewar, Sholay, Trishul, Don, Kaala Paththar and Shakti, and established the concept of the angry young man.

Bachchan was such a phenomenon that he forced other leading actors of the time to accept anger as one of the foremost emotions in their films.

He later joined politics and got elected to the Lok Sabha only to return to films. His second innings wasn’t as successful as the first but he was definitely among the most cherished Indian actors.

The third innings of his career started with pathbreaking TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. After conquering TV, he began to experiment with his film roles and delivered films like Mohabbatein, Kabhie Khushi Kahbie Gham, Black and Sarkar. Since then, he is as much active as any other major star of Bollywood. At 76, he is still the same charismatic performer that he was five decades ago.

