Bollywood vanity vans keep cops cool amid rising heat.

Vanity vans have been a portable abode for actors for a long time, but recently, these vehicles have found a new purpose. Six vanity vans have been provided by a vehicle dealer for police personnel deployed on bandobast duty in Mumbai in this humid weather. Some of these vanity vans were diverted from film sets since shootings have been restricted owing to the pandemic.

“We have put up nine check-points on Western Express Highway, between Dahisar and Goregaon, since the state government issued restrictions on movement to combat Covid. At each point, there are two officers and about 15 constables who work in shifts. As it gets too hot during the day, we have instructed our staff not to stand on the road for over 90 minutes at a stretch. They can take a break in the vanity van,” Times of India quoted additional police commissioner Dilip Sawant as saying.

The provider of these vans, Ketan Rawal of Mumbadevi Vehicles talked about the scarcity of washrooms and how it impacts police officers, especially menstruating officers on duty. “In my interaction with women personnel, they admitted to drinking less water so they wouldn’t have to use the washroom. At that point, I decided to offer my vans for the police department.

The vans have three sections with washrooms, a bed and a dressing table. “Constables shouldn’t feel that their superiors are seated in air-conditioned offices while they slum it out on the road," said a senior police officer.

These vans cost celebrities somewhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. Rawal, however, said he does not intend to charge the police even if his business takes a slight hit.

