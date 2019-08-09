Bollywood Wins Big at National Films Awards, Jabariya Jodi Entertains

The 66th National Film Awards were announced in Delhi on Friday. While films like AndhaDun and Uri featured among the big winners, actors like Keerthy Suresh also made their presence felt. Jury head Rahul Rawail, non-feature film jury head AS Kanal, jury head for the best writing Utpal Borjpuari were present at the National Film Awards 2019 announcement.

In another news, at a press conference, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood's director Quentin Tarantino revealed that his 10th and final film will have "epilogue-y" undertone.

Also, weekend is here and new releases have lined up in the theaters. Before you go and watch the film, read what our reviewers have to say about them.

Keep reading for more on these and other news topics from entertainment today.

Mainstream Hindi cinema emerged a major winner at the 66th National Film Awards on Friday with multiple recognitions for Andhadhun, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Badhaai Ho while Gujarati film Hellaro bagged the best film honour.

Veteran director and actor Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several friends and fellow colleagues from the film fraternity later visited Hrithik's residence to offer their condolences. Among them, one was Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan, who is currently not on talking terms with the Roshans.

At a Moscow press conference for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino revealed his 10th and final film will have "epilogue-y" undertones. Tarantino confirmed that he plans to make only 10 movies and still has "one more to make".

Arjun Kapoor is more ready than ever to put his love for Malaika Arora on display after years of keeping their romance under wraps. The couple is currently in Australia to attend the ongoing Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It was their quirky interaction with IFFM host Karan Tacker that had social media going wild.

This Friday as many as three major films released. Bollywood saw the release of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi, whereas south cinegoers were treated with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh's Manmadhudu 2. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Dora And The Lost City Of Gold also hit theaters this weekend. Read their reviews here:

