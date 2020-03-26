BollywoodActOnCorona Trends on Twitter, Fans Urge Celebrities to Donate to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus spread has gripped the world with over 4 lakh cases reportedly testing positive for the deadly Covid-19. The pandemic has also proved to be testing times for nations across the world as they logistically prepare to deal with the tough times that lie ahead.

The viral outbreak has sent nations into a state of lockdown as governments focus on building health infrastructure during the time. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on March 21, which took place a day before India entered a total lockdown phase, had stressed on making health services an utmost priority.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Says Coronavirus Domesticated Him, Shares Video While Making Chapati

Not just healthcare, food production and supplies have also taken a hit, while daily wage earners are unemployed, shops of non-essential businesses have shut. Amid growing concern worldwide to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have come forward and are participating in philanthropic activities to help the less privileged and vulnerable families.

Singer Shawn Mendes, tennis ace Roger Federer, Chinese businessman Jack Ma, Elon Musk, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Rihanna to name a few have donated within their means to help ease the pressure of the coronavirus spread but fans in India seem upset with the fact that not many celebrities here have come forward to help the victims of the coronavirus spread.

Read: Yesteryear Actress Nimmi Passes Away Aged 88; Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt Pay Moving Tributes

In fact, upset fans even took to Twitter and trended #BollywoodActOnCorona as they urged celebrities to donate for the cause of fighting the deadly viral disease. Check out some of the reactions to the hashtag below:

AND meanwhile our so called Bollywood celebrities are making videos : how to wash dishes,tik tok aur pata nhi kya kya.. donate some necessary items to the needy kya karoge itna jama kr k😂😂😂#BollywoodActOnCorona https://t.co/rq1uPIeFQN — Jyotsna Shambhavi (@JyotsnaShambha2) March 25, 2020

Roger Federer donated 1.02 million dollar to help victims of coronavirus in his country Switzerland.



Indian Celebrities helped coronavirus victims by making clapping video and getting Retweets on Twitter.#BollywoodActOnCorona — Abdul Qadir 🇮🇳 (@aqadir97) March 25, 2020

When someone talk about Bollywood Donation

Celebrities -#BollywoodActOnCorona pic.twitter.com/uvEQNa8zjw — NK SaHaRaN 🇮🇳 (@jaat007legend) March 25, 2020

Bollywood must help organizations like these working on the ground. #BollywoodActOnCorona #BollywoodKuchCorona https://t.co/JuOWD5AufC — Mumbai Against CAA (@MumbAgainstCAB) March 25, 2020

Bollywood gets love from all over india. Give that love back no? @iamsrk @aamir_khan @karanjohar

Send some hard cash towards workers who need it now. #bollywoodactoncorona #bollywoodkuchcorona — buddhcomm (@buddhcomm) March 25, 2020

@narendramodi ji has acted on #corona, we dnt need videos on 'how to wash hand, vessel etc', rather contribution of money will save some of your fans.During #Chappak release u acted on CAA-NRC now support corona fund #BollywoodActOnCorona ,time to show ur moves are not publicity https://t.co/aIpFjDZ40y — shama s hegde (@shamasheg) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhvani Bhanushali donated Rs 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose incomes have stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Producers Guild has decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. Following the announcement, a number of celebs urged all to donate for the cause.

While Farhan Akhtar tweeted: "Need of the hour. Request all my friends in the film fraternity to donate generously." "My family and I will be donating," declared Sonam Kapoor on Twitter.

Also, the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani earlier issued an appeal through a press release requesting the South Indian film fraternity to provide financial help to the daily wage members of the federation who don't have an income right now.

As per reports, superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh for the wellbeing of daily wage workers of South Indian film industry. Several other top stars of southern cinema including Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in, too.

Actors Parthipan and Prakash Raj have provided several rice bags weighing 25 kg each. Ever since RK Selvamani had put a request, Kollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to help FEFSI members in need.

Follow @News18Movies for more