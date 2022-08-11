Bollywood's Anna Aka Suniel Shetty Lives Life King Size

Suneil Shetty is a man of many talents. Apart from being an actor and producer, Shetty, who turned 61 on August 11, is also a successful businessman. Fondly referred to as “Anna”- the big brother, by fans and friends, the actor in his 3-decade long career has worked in over 100 films and many parts in TV reality shows. At 61, Shetty has a physique that can give even the youngsters a complex.

Born on August 11, 1961, in Karnataka’s Mangalore, Shetty began his Bollywood journey with the 1992 release Balwan where he was cast opposite Divya Bharti. He soon established himself as an action hero. In the 1994 film Dilwale, he impressed the audience with his portrayal of a policeman and also earned a Filmfare nomination for best actor supporting role.

Suneil Shetty displayed a new side to his acting in the late 90s and early 20s with films like Border, and Hera Pheri where he essayed roles ranging across various genres. In director Dharmesh Darshan’s Dhadkan, he played the role of Dev showing his caliber to essay a negative shade character. He also established his own production company and bankrolled films like Bhaagam Bhag, Rakht, Loot, EMI and others

After making his mark in the movie, Shetty ventured into business with the launch of his restaurant and bar. He had studied hotel management before entering the films.

He launched his luxury furniture and homestyle brand in 2013 and also has inv4stmedn in online health and fitness start-up.

With all the earnings from films and his business ventures, Suneil Shetty lives in an apartment on Mumbai’s upscale Altamount Road. He also owns several prime properties including a vacation home in Khandala

Talking about his personal life, Sunil Shetty married Mana Shetty in 1991 before entering the film industry. Mana is also a successful businesswoman. His daughter Athiya and son Ahaan followed their dad’s footsteps into Bollywood.

