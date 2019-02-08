LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bollywood's Kid Brigade Have a Fun Time at Birthday Bash of Karan Johar's Twins Yash & Roohi

Yash and Roohi turned two on Thursday and Karan Johar's friends from the industry, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan, turned up to celebrate.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Karan Johar hosted a fun-filled birthday party for his twins Roohi and Yash, and almost every tiny tot from B-Town was there. Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Saif-Kareena's son Taimur, Shahid-Mira's daughter Misha and many other starkids had a gala time at the bash.

There were adults, too. Yash and Roohi turned two on Thursday and Karan Johar's friends from the industry turned up to celebrate. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were in attendance. Neha and Deepika caught up for a selfie on Instagram, and later, Ranveer and Deepika were also spotted posing with a young fan at the party.



Karan Johar and his mother Hiroo helped Roohi and Yash cut the three-tier cake which had their photos on it. The twins stood on the table as the crowd sang happy birthday. Varun, who was among the first celebs to arrive at the party, was also briefly in charge of Roohi.





On her Instagram story, Mira Kapoor shared an adorable video of daughter Misha playing at Roohi and Yash's party with other kids. Misha was also spotted enjoying the games at the party while she joined little AbRam on stage for a musical. The videos have also been shared by various fan clubs.

