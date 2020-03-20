Bollywood's Background Dancers Return to Their Hometown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The novel Coronavirus has dealt a blow to economy across the world. Various business meetings, product launches and shoots of movies, songs and series have been cancelled in the light of the increasing number of cases of coronavirus disease.

The entertainment industry is one of the hardest hit sectors globally. In Bollywood too, all the shoots till March 31 have been suspended in view of the safety of the people working in the industry.

The hardest-hit in the film industry are daily-wage workers like background dancers, who are finding it difficult to make a living for them in Mumbai. Although the Producers' Guild and the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) have decided to help them, the background dancers are returning to their hometowns due to non-availability of work.

They are thankful to the FWICE as it is offering them groceries in such times, mid-day.com reported quoting Zahid Shaikh, president, Cine Dancers' Association (CDA). He also said that shoots are not going to begin anytime soon.

Zahid added that although the government has advised people to not travel, many workers are going back home. He said, "They have to pay rent, electricity and mobile bills, and it is not easy to meet these demands."

Some workers even left after informing the CDA, sending their account details on message. The president of CDA revealed that the background dancers earn Rs 4,500 for a 12-hour shift.

Zahid informed that the shoot for a song of Brahmastra and Prithiviraj have also got deferred. However, he said that despite postponement of shoots, he is trying to recover dues of their previous shoots.

Follow @News18Movies for more