Watch: Bollywood's Biggest Stars Unite For Awareness Video to Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood's biggest names including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have come together to urge fans to help curb the spread of the deadly virus by practicing social distancing.

The actors filmed a nearly two-minute long awareness video as a part of an initiative led by Rohit Shetty Picturez and issued in the public interest by the Government of Maharashtra.

In the clip, the actors are promoting a healthier and safer mode of behaviour aligned with the instructions of the government.

The video begins with Bachchan requesting the people to take necessary precautionary measures in order to protect themselves and others.

"During this difficult time, it's very important that all of us together fulfill the responsibilities of a good citizen so that we can fight with this virus with caution and precaution rather than fear," says Bachchan.

The clip features several actors from the Hindi film fraternity giving out important do's and don'ts in times of the pandemic.

Anil Kapoor says it's time to pay heed to one's personal hygiene by regular handwashing with soap, while Madhuri Dixit highlights the use of tissue to cover mouth while coughing or sneezing and disposing them off in a closed box.

Ranveer says, "If there's no facility available to wash hands at a place, then apply alcohol sanitiser in your hand."

Actor Shilpa Shetty advises against subscribing to any fat diet and asks to increase intake of nutritious food to boost immunity.

"Avoid non-essential travel, maintain one metre distance from those who are ill," Varun continues.

Arjun Kapoor urges to take "extra care of kids and elder people" because they carry a higher risk of contracting infection.

"Don't touch your face and eyes without washing your hands. If you have cough, fever or experience breathlessness, don't come in contact with anyone. Immediately see the doctor," Alia adds.

Devgn says one step by the citizens towards safety "can save a lot of lives."

"If every citizen contributes by following these rules, then we all can prevent this danger. Stay healthy, stay safe," Akshay adds.

The video ends with a message "Together we can and we will fight this."

According to the Health Ministry data, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

