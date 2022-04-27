Feroz Khan Death Anniversary: Remembering Bollywood’s Clint Eastwood

FEROZ KHAN DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Feroz Khan, once called the ‘The Clint Eastwood of the East’, was an actor, film editor, producer, and director in the Hindi film industry. Born Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan on September 25, 1939, to an Afghan father and Iranian mother, Khan wanted to be an actor since childhood.

He had revolutionised the style of the conventional hero of the Hindi film industry. The flamboyant actor was known for his cowboyish swagger with his leather boots, hats and cigars that he derived from the west. The yesteryear heartthrob had worked in over 60 films during his 45-year-long career. He died on April 27, 2009 at his ranch in Bengaluru at the age of 69 after a long fight against lung cancer.

Today, on his death anniversary, let’s look at his five top films that won the hearts of the audiences.

Dharmatma

Feroz Khan’s Dharmatma, inspired by The Godfather, featured Hema Malini, Danny Denzongpa and Rekha in leading roles. It performed well at the box office and had collected Rs 2.5 crore. The 1975 film was the first Hindi-language movie to be shot in Afghanistan.

Qurbani

However, his first biggest hit as an actor, producer and director was his 1980 Hindi-Urdu gangster film, Qurbani. Besides him in the lead, the action flick starred Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna. Qurbani was a smash hit. He wanted to remake Qurbani with actor Saif Ali Khan and son Fardeen Khan in the lead, but before he could complete his dream project, he passed away.

Dayavan

Khan’s next super hit was Dayavan in which he starred with late actor Vinod Khanna. The film received critical acclaim.

Janbaaz

He repeated his success with Janbaaz in 1986 which was also directed, edited and produced by him. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia and had earned Rs 4 crores at the box office.

Welcome

The iconic actor last appeared in the 2007 comedy film Welcome alongside Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Khan’s portrayal of the character of an international gangster called RDX was loved by fans.

