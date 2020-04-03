MOVIES

Bollywood's Kapoor Clan Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane in This Epic Throwback Pic

Bollywood's Kapoor family

A lovely picture of Bollywood's Kapoor family is brewing Bollywood nostalgia among fans. Check it out.

The Kapoor family is one of the oldest celebrity families to have several members associated with Bollywood. Setting foot in the industry with Prithviraj Kapoor, now three or four generations later, Taimur’s cuteness wows the whole nation.

Taimur’s aunt and a prominent representative of the Kapoor clan in Bollywood, actress Karisma Kapoor posted a throwback family picture recently that is making everyone nostalgic.

The actor, who recently made her acting comeback after years with web seires Mentalhood, captioned the photo: “Family matters,” with a heart emoji.

The picture features Karishma resting her hands on the shoulder of her grandfather Raj Kapoor as he smiles holding three of his grandkids. This younger lot features Karishma’s sister actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

Their grandmom Krishna Kapoor is also in the picture, standing on the other side of Raj Kapoor.

Several celebrities commented on the Instagram picture, including Aliya Bhatt, designer Manish Malhotra and model Preet Bal.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, jewellery brand owner and the older sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor also commented on the picture with heart emoticons. Kareena, on the other hand, reposted the photo on her newly opened Instagram account.

Kareena captioned the post, “We’ve discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family."

Many fans took to the social media platform to shower love for the old family photograph.

While one Instagram user said, “Lovely pic”, another wrote, “one happy family”.

