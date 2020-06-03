MOVIES

3-MIN READ

Bollywood's Young Casting Director Krish Kapur Passes Away in Tragic Road Accident

Krish Kapur

Krish Kapur

The news of casting director Krish Kapur's demise surfaced on Tuesday. The young man passed away in a road accident.

Bollywood casting director Krish Kapur has passed away on May 31 in a road accident. He was in his thirties.

According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, Krish had met with a road accident in his hometown on May 31 and succumbed to his injuries the very same day.

He had also been a casting director for Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra starrer Jalebi, and for a web series titled Shubh Ratri.

Meanwhile, the year 2020 has certainly not been a good one for the entertainment industry. Many renowned stars of the film fraternity have left for the heavenly abode in the last few months.

People had not even come to terms with music composer Wajid Khan’s demise, when the news of the young casting director Krish’s death came.

Wajid passed away on Monday in a Mumbai hospital. He was only 42 years old. According to news agency PTI, Wajid had some kidney issues and had also tested positive for COVID-19. His brother Sajid Khan confirmed that he died because of a cardiac arrest.

The music fraternity members including Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, Zakir Hussain and many others condoled the music composer’s death.

He was also remembered by legendary bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who took to social media to express his grief. He said, “T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence”

Other actors who condoled the singer’s sudden demise were Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar among many others.

