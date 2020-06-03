Bollywood's Young Casting Director Krish Kapur Passes Away in Tragic Road Accident

Bollywood casting director Krish Kapur has passed away on May 31 in a road accident. He was in his thirties.

According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, Krish had met with a road accident in his hometown on May 31 and succumbed to his injuries the very same day.

He had also been a casting director for Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra starrer Jalebi, and for a web series titled Shubh Ratri.

Meanwhile, the year 2020 has certainly not been a good one for the entertainment industry. Many renowned stars of the film fraternity have left for the heavenly abode in the last few months.

People had not even come to terms with music composer Wajid Khan’s demise, when the news of the young casting director Krish’s death came.

Wajid passed away on Monday in a Mumbai hospital. He was only 42 years old. According to news agency PTI, Wajid had some kidney issues and had also tested positive for COVID-19. His brother Sajid Khan confirmed that he died because of a cardiac arrest.

The music fraternity members including Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, Zakir Hussain and many others condoled the music composer’s death.

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Bollywood composer Wajid of Sajid Wajid fame just passed away. My deepest condolences to his loved ones.He was the son of my guru bhai Sharafat Ali Khan. I pray that Allah gives his family strength to pass through this difficult time 🙏🙏🙏 — Zakir Hussain (@ZakirHtabla) June 1, 2020

He was also remembered by legendary bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who took to social media to express his grief. He said, “T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence”

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Other actors who condoled the singer’s sudden demise were Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar among many others.

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020

