LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Boman Irani Becomes Grandfather Again, Son Danesh Welcomes Baby Girl

Boman Irani, whose elder son Danesh has become the father of a baby girl, shared the happy news on social media.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Boman Irani Becomes Grandfather Again, Son Danesh Welcomes Baby Girl
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Actor Boman Irani has become a proud grandfather again as his son Danesh and daughter-in-law Reah have welcomed their second bundle of joy, a girl.

The thrilled grandfather took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce the arrival of the newborn.

Boman posted a black and white photograph of Danesh and Reah, and captioned it, "There is nothing sweeter and warmer in the world than holding a newborn baby girl in your arms that will soon call you Grandpa! Love you more and more my son Danesh Irani and my darling daughter Reah."




Danesh and Reah tied the knot in 2011. The two welcomed their firstborn, a son, in 2016. On Christmas, Boman had posted a picture with his older grandson Ziaan.



The 59-year-old actor and his wife Zenobia also have another son, Kayoze Irani, 31, who is a Bollywood actor and has featured in films such as Student of The Year and Youngistaan.

Boman will next be seen in Housefull 4 and has been roped in for the upcoming biopic titled PM Narendra Modi.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram