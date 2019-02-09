English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boman Irani Becomes Grandfather Again, Son Danesh Welcomes Baby Girl
Boman Irani, whose elder son Danesh has become the father of a baby girl, shared the happy news on social media.
Image: Instagram
Actor Boman Irani has become a proud grandfather again as his son Danesh and daughter-in-law Reah have welcomed their second bundle of joy, a girl.
The thrilled grandfather took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce the arrival of the newborn.
Boman posted a black and white photograph of Danesh and Reah, and captioned it, "There is nothing sweeter and warmer in the world than holding a newborn baby girl in your arms that will soon call you Grandpa! Love you more and more my son Danesh Irani and my darling daughter Reah."
Danesh and Reah tied the knot in 2011. The two welcomed their firstborn, a son, in 2016. On Christmas, Boman had posted a picture with his older grandson Ziaan.
The 59-year-old actor and his wife Zenobia also have another son, Kayoze Irani, 31, who is a Bollywood actor and has featured in films such as Student of The Year and Youngistaan.
Boman will next be seen in Housefull 4 and has been roped in for the upcoming biopic titled PM Narendra Modi.
There is nothing sweeter and warmer in the world than holding a newborn baby girl in your arms that will soon call you Grandpa!— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 8, 2019
Love you more and more my son @Daneshirani and my darling daughter @reah26.
