Boman Irani Enjoys Monsoon in Mumbai, Sings Marathi Poem For His Fans

Boman Irani is a well-known veteran actor in Bollywood. He has worked in some cult classics like Munnabhai MBBS and 3 idiots. While his entry into the film industry was pretty late, with his talent, he was quickly able to garner many fans. The actor recently shared a beautiful video of him reminiscing about his childhood during the Mumbai rains.

In this video, Boman shared that he remembers his childhood watching rain during the monsoon. He used to travel to school no matter the water level during the season. He showed us the scene outside his home, which is surrounded by water due to flooding. Boman also introduced his watchman and communicated with him in Marathi. Fully enjoying the rain, the n actor expresses his happiness by reciting a Marathi poem.

This video brought smiles to social media users. One fan took to the comment section to say, “I was grumbling as I lay on my bed after rough day n then I saw this and smiled.” Many even pointed out how the Bollywood actor is fluent in Marathi, with one saying “Boman speaks good Marathi.”

Boman Irani was recently seen in OTT series Masoom on Disney+Hotstar. The psychological thriller unfolded the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family. The six-episode series released on June 17 starring Boman Irani and Samara Tijori shows another side of the complex father-daughter relationship.

Speaking about his debut OTT series, Boman said, “I made my long-awaited digital debut with Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar, wich has been creating some of my favourite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience. Playing the father to my real-life daughter Samara was quite challenging as it was intense and gritty. It has been fascinating acting alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too.”

