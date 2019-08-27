Boman Irani Joins Ranveer Singh in 83, Will Play Farokh Engineer

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh has praised Boman Irani, whom he called one of the finest actors and a colossal talent.

Ranveer on Tuesday shared on Instagram a string of photographs of himself along with Boman and director Kabir Khan from the Lord's Cricket Ground.

"All-star arrival! One of the most remarkable people I have ever met, one of the finest actors I know, someone I admire immensely. He's one in a million! A special gem of a person and a universally loved, colossal talent.

"The one and only Boman Irani is in the building! Pictured here at the Mecca of Cricket - the Lord's Cricket Ground!" Ranveer captioned the image.

Boman and Ranveer will star in the movie "83" that will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

The rest of the cast includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

The film is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

