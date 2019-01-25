English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boman Irani Joins Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Biopic
Boman Irani is excited about playing a role in the biopic based on Narendra Modi's life.
A file photo.
Veteran actor Boman Irani has joined actor Vivek Anand Oberoi in the upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"It's an honour to be chosen to be a part of such a landmark film. It's a strong team comprising Sandip Ssingh (producer), Omung Kumar (Director) and Vivek Anand Oberoi, and I am looking forward to working with them. This has been a great start to my New Year and I am looking forward to this remarkable journey," Boman said in a statement.
According to producer Sandip Ssingh, Boman will give the project a "much-needed experience and depth". "We are glad to welcome Boman sir as part of the cast. I believe a strong cast is a foundation to making a great film. We are very excited to have such amazing actors on board and I can't wait to begin shooting," added Singh.
With the film's poster launched in 23 languages earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.
Director Omung Kumar is on a country-wide tour and scouting locations for the film's shoot. Recently, during a visit to Uttarakhand, he met the state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.
The biopic will trace Modi's journey from a tea-seller to assuming the office of the Prime Minister of India. Boman had also recently launched his production house Irani Movietone.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"It's an honour to be chosen to be a part of such a landmark film. It's a strong team comprising Sandip Ssingh (producer), Omung Kumar (Director) and Vivek Anand Oberoi, and I am looking forward to working with them. This has been a great start to my New Year and I am looking forward to this remarkable journey," Boman said in a statement.
According to producer Sandip Ssingh, Boman will give the project a "much-needed experience and depth". "We are glad to welcome Boman sir as part of the cast. I believe a strong cast is a foundation to making a great film. We are very excited to have such amazing actors on board and I can't wait to begin shooting," added Singh.
With the film's poster launched in 23 languages earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.
Director Omung Kumar is on a country-wide tour and scouting locations for the film's shoot. Recently, during a visit to Uttarakhand, he met the state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.
The biopic will trace Modi's journey from a tea-seller to assuming the office of the Prime Minister of India. Boman had also recently launched his production house Irani Movietone.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir Kapoor From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results