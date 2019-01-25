LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Boman Irani Joins Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Biopic

Boman Irani is excited about playing a role in the biopic based on Narendra Modi's life.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Veteran actor Boman Irani has joined actor Vivek Anand Oberoi in the upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It's an honour to be chosen to be a part of such a landmark film. It's a strong team comprising Sandip Ssingh (producer), Omung Kumar (Director) and Vivek Anand Oberoi, and I am looking forward to working with them. This has been a great start to my New Year and I am looking forward to this remarkable journey," Boman said in a statement.

According to producer Sandip Ssingh, Boman will give the project a "much-needed experience and depth". "We are glad to welcome Boman sir as part of the cast. I believe a strong cast is a foundation to making a great film. We are very excited to have such amazing actors on board and I can't wait to begin shooting," added Singh.

With the film's poster launched in 23 languages earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.

Director Omung Kumar is on a country-wide tour and scouting locations for the film's shoot. Recently, during a visit to Uttarakhand, he met the state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The biopic will trace Modi's journey from a tea-seller to assuming the office of the Prime Minister of India. Boman had also recently launched his production house Irani Movietone.

