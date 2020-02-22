Boman Irani Lauds Ranveer Singh's 'Extra Energy', Shares Happiness After Working with Him

Actor Boman Irani will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Ranveer Singh twice this year. In Kabir Khan's "83", he plays legendary wicket keeper-batsman Farokh Engineer while Ranveer essays World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. In Yash Raj Film' "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", Irani is Ranveer's father.

"It feels great to work with Ranveer. He has too much of extra energy, which he could share with me. So, he gave me an 'upliftment' of energy! I am so happy that I did that film," said Irani about working in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", a comedy directed by debutante Divyang Thakkar, where Ranveer plays the title role of a Gujarati man who believes in gender equality. The film marks the Bollywood debut of "Arjun Reddy" actress Shalini Pandey and also features Aparshakti Khurana, and the unit recently wrapped up schedules in Gujarat and Mumbai. Irani describes the schedules as "wonderful".

Irani also spoke of working with the 34-year-old actor in "83", while interacting with the media at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. "I am also a part of ‘83'. I play Farokh Engineer, who used to be our wicket keeper in 1960-'70s. In the film, Engineer does commentary. He (Farokh Engineer) was the only Indian commentator in the commentary box for BBC. Now our entire party goes there (for commentary) but back then, Farokh Engineer was the only Indian who used to do commentary (for BBC)," the actor revealed.

Working in "83", Irani said, "was a really nice experience", and added: "When I shot at the Lords, I felt all my aspirations of childhood were coming true!"

Co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment, "83" also features Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar.

