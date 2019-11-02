Boman Irani Ready to Begin Work on His Directorial Debut

Boman Irani is an actor who is known for the diversity of roles that he has played in a handful of different genres. He is popularly known for his roles in comedy but he has also appeared in drama and action-adventure films. Currently, he has been gearing up to make his debut as a director and now it seems that he is ready to take on the role.

Boman has finished his work on the script and is currently on a talent hunt making his way through the casting process of the film which is not an easy one. Talking about the project to HT, he said, "The process is on and I must admit that getting the right actors is quite a difficult job. First, the script took time and now this. We're trying to close it by the end of this year. I can only reveal that it's a father and son story."

He will also be starring in the film. Despite being a part of the industry for quite a while now, Boman stated that it has nothing to do with the project as "nothing is easy in this world" and that the quality of the work would determine its success or failure. Nevertheless, he admitted that his time in the industry made it easier for him to reach out to people which would be difficult for a newcomer.

