Boman Irani Reveals He Was Offered Vicky Donor But Was Too Busy

Boman Irani was offered the role of Dr. Chaddha which was played by Annu Kapoor in Vicky Donor.

Updated:November 22, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
In the life of any actor, choosing and losing out on roles is an ordinary part of their career. While most of the times stars have the freedom to choose what they want, they often can't because of other commitments. Boman Irani is one such actor who missed out on an opportunity which he deeply regrets.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Boman Irani revealed that he was offered a role in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor but could not accept the role because he was preoccupied with other projects. He was offered the role of Dr Chadha which due to his unavailability was then offered to Annu Kapoor.

Boman said, "I loved the story and my character, but did not have dates at that time. When I watched the film later, I felt that no one could have played the character of Dr Baldev Chaddha better than Annu Kapoor. He was fabulous in the film. It does feel bad letting go of such an offer, but then such things happen with everyone."

Boman will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 as Farokh Engineer. He is currently working on a web series. Talking about his digital debut, he said that he is very excited as it would be his first appearance on the web platform but currently is obligated to keep more information under wraps until it is officially announced. He has also been working on his directorial debut. He had revealed that the script had been completed and that he would now be moving to the casting process for it.

