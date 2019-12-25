Boman Irani Reveals How He Prepared for His Role in 3 Idiots on Film's 10 Year Anniversary

Boman Irani is an actor who never fails to entertain on the big screen. His characters are loved by his fans but not many know that he does a lot of preparation for his roles.

In Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 films, Irani played the character of a college director Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus. In a recent interview, the 3 Idiots actor revealed that this is a role he played off-screen as well.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he adopted the character in real life as well to prepare for his role. His preparation, as well as the film's college scenes, took place in IIM Bangalore.

Reminiscing his preparation Boman Irani revealed, "Every morning, I would without fail, get dressed in the Velcro shirt, with the hook tie, even if I was not shooting, and walk or cycle around the campus. People didn’t recognize me, thought I was a professor. I would bark and snarl at everybody, them wondering ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ I would walk into any lecture, the professor would stop talking, thinking maybe I was a new appointee. I would look around the classroom, say ‘Carry on’ and go. I just wanted to own the place! My character was one who had been there for 20-30 years. One masterstroke was that we all stayed on the campus, in the staff quarters. All the boys — Aamir, Chatur, Sharman, and Maddy felt part of it."

3 Idiots was a massive success and even led to a number of conversations regarding the education system. The film's performance with the audiences as well as with the box office came as a big surprise for Boman Irani who did not expect the praise the film as well as his performance received.

"I am still surprised by the film. When it had released, we thought it would be a nice film. I realized it had become big when I got calls from people who I hadn’t heard from in years, about the film. I was on a vacation abroad then. And when I came back, we went on a victory tour in four-five cities. I never for the life of me thought Virus would capture."

