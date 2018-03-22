Boman Irani Says Shows Like News18 REEL Movie Award Will Help Encourage The Kind Of Films Being Celebrated

The first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards concluded on Tuesday with several celebrities lauding the concept of honouring and celebrating small-budget, meaningful, content-driven cinema.Among several celebrities who walked the red carpet and attended the event held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai was seasoned actor Boman Irani, who was gracious enough to spend some time talking to us about the concept of the awards, share how glad he was that something like this was taking place, and at the same time also express his views on the controversial films of 2017 that failed to find enough support from with the industry.Talking to News18.com at the Reel Movie Awards red carpet, Irani, appreciating News18's initiative to celebrate new-age cinema, said, "This is the first of many more News18 Reel Movie Awards. I genuinely believe that why this has not happened many years ago. Someone should have come up with it and am very grateful that this is finally taking place. I think recognition is very important, especially for this category of films, not only will actors and filmmakers be recognised, but there will also be a lot of support within the industry to encourage the kind of films that we are talking about. I am a big supporter, and I hope and wish this (films) becomes bigger but keeping the spirit of it intact. The moment it becomes bigger, I hope the spirit of why these awards came about does not get lost, that is important.Refusing to divulge his favourite performance from the year gone by, since he did not want to single out any particular performance considering there were many that he had in his mind, Irani told News18, "Getting nominated is an honour in itself and that too in the first year is going to be a memory that all those who do not win here are going to take home with them. I have a few names in mind, but I am not going to name them."On being asked about the one thing that brought the industry together when several films like Padmavaat, S Durga, and Lipstick Under My Burkha among others faced challenges before their release, Irani said, "Am saying this very candidly that the industry could have probably supported these films in a bigger way but nevertheless a lot of people in the industry did support their causes and the fact they had these obstacles.""Finally, the victory was that the films were released and people went and saw the movies and acknowledged the quality of those films. Am very proud that that has happened, but, I think next year, these things should not be taking place in our country ever again. But if something like this happens again, I Think the industry can become a little tighter on it. We are all to blame," he added.Boman Irani's extraordinary body of work includes films like 3 Idiots (2009), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and PK (2014) among several others that won the hearts of the audiences.