Boman Irani is happy and proud as his son Kayoze is all set to enter the entertainment industry. He will begin his first feature film as a director soon. Therefore, Boman took to his Instagram recently to wish luck to his son along with some heart-warming pictures.

The first picture showed Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia in an adorable embrace with their son Kayoze. In another click, the veteran actor can be seen looking proudly at Kayoze who has a garland around his neck and is interacting with his mother, Zenobia. Along with snaps, Boman penned a heartfelt note that read, “Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of the shoot." Check out Boman Irani’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Following the endearing post, several celebs and fans quickly took to the comment section to congratulate the budding filmmaker. Dia Mirza commented, “All the best Kayo(with heart emojis)". Farah Khan also commented, “All the best Kayo..n lots of love to the proud parents." Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Vidya Malavade shared, “Very Very Best!" Saba Pataudi wrote, “All the very best Kayo! I am sure it’s in your genes. You got this!" Divya Dutta also expressed excitement and wrote, “Yayyyy (heart emojis)".

However, it should also be noted that this will not be the first time that Kayoze will be helming a project. He previously directed Ankahi from the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans. It starred Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in lead roles. He also made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Boman Irani was last seen in Uunchai which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra among others in key roles.

