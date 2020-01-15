Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Boman Irani to Play Ranveer Singh's Father In Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Directed by debutante writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Boman Irani to Play Ranveer Singh's Father In Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Directed by debutante writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

Boman Irani has been roped into play the character of actor Ranveer Singh's father in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The veteran actor calls the script "rare" and that it's a "moving story".

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story. For me, Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for and talent like him comes once in many, many years. He has written something exceptionally thought provoking that delivers a powerful message in the most entertaining and humorous manner," Boman said.

Directed by debutante writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

According to a report ,producer for many Yash Raj Films Maneesh Sharma said while confirming the news, “Boman sir’s body of work loudly speaks for his incredible acting prowess and we are thrilled and honoured to have him in our film. Boman sir is playing Ranveer’s father in the film and their on-screen camaraderie is something to watch out for. Boman sir’s presence is invaluable as he livens up every scene with his own and very unique touch that is completely unmatched.”

Boman is again teaming up with Ranveer after '83. He tagged the Gully Boy star as "powerhouse performer".

Boman said, "Working with Ranveer is always fun. He is a powerhouse performer who gives his all in every scene and as an artist, it is amazing to creatively collaborate with such people. I'm playing his father in the film and we have a very interesting relationship for people to find out when they see the film."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram