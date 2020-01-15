Boman Irani to Play Ranveer Singh's Father In Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Boman Irani has been roped into play the character of actor Ranveer Singh's father in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The veteran actor calls the script "rare" and that it's a "moving story".

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story. For me, Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for and talent like him comes once in many, many years. He has written something exceptionally thought provoking that delivers a powerful message in the most entertaining and humorous manner," Boman said.

Directed by debutante writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

According to a report ,producer for many Yash Raj Films Maneesh Sharma said while confirming the news, “Boman sir’s body of work loudly speaks for his incredible acting prowess and we are thrilled and honoured to have him in our film. Boman sir is playing Ranveer’s father in the film and their on-screen camaraderie is something to watch out for. Boman sir’s presence is invaluable as he livens up every scene with his own and very unique touch that is completely unmatched.”

Boman is again teaming up with Ranveer after '83. He tagged the Gully Boy star as "powerhouse performer".

Boman said, "Working with Ranveer is always fun. He is a powerhouse performer who gives his all in every scene and as an artist, it is amazing to creatively collaborate with such people. I'm playing his father in the film and we have a very interesting relationship for people to find out when they see the film."

