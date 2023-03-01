Bomb Scare At Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Bungalows, Mumbai Police Steps Into Action

An unidentified person reportedly called the Nagpur Police control room on Tuesday and claimed that bombs have been planted near Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow and Dharmendra’s residence in Mumbai. Following this, cops in the city have been alerted.

Nagpur Police Alerts Mumbai Cops After Bomb Scare Calls

As reported by E-Times, Nagpur police alerted Mumbai cops immediately following which a bomb squad team was rushed to Big B and Dharmendra’s bungalows. However, the search operation was conducted and nothing was found.

Meanwhile, as reported by India.com, the caller also claimed that 25 armed men also reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack. The news portal also reported that cops in Juhu, Vile-Parle and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors have also been alerted.

Big B and Dharmendra’s Properties In Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan owns five luxurious properties in Mumbai. His houses are named - Jalsa, Janak, Vatsa and Prateeksha. Prateeskha is the first property the Bachchans bought in Mumbai. This is the house where Amitabh’s late parents used to live. Currently, the family lives in Jalsa. On the other hand, Dharmendra lives in a bungalow in Juhu.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in ‘Ganapath’ along with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It will hit theatres on October 20 this year. Besides this, Big B also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in his pipeline. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika.

On the other hand, Dharmendra will be soon seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is a multi-starrer film with also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will hit theatres in July this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here