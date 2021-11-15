Bomb Threat at Tamil Superstar Vijay’s Residence a Hoax, Say Chennai Police

While superstar Vijay was busy clicking photographs with his fans this weekend, Chennai Police received an alert about a possible bomb threat at the Tamil actor’s residence.

According to Chennai Police, the Tamil Nadu Police control room received a call warning about a possible bomb blast at the Tamil actor Vijay’s residence at Neelankarai in Chennai.

Soon after, the Chennai Police rushed a dog squad and bomb squad to the superstar’s residence.

“Vijay’s house and nearby area were thoroughly checked, no bombs or any other explosive material was recovered. The threat call turned out to be a hoax call as early ones warned of blasting or killing the superstar,” said a senior police officer stationed at Chennai Police headquarters.

The officer further added that the technical cell, during its investigation, learnt that the threat call was made from the Villupuram district. Police identified the caller as Bhuvaneswaran.

“The hoax caller has been arrested and has been booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections,” the officer added,

The Chennai Police officer further added that Bhuvaneswaran is a regular offender. “He in regular intervals makes hoax calls warning the police of a possible bomb threat,” added the officer.

The hoax call was made during a programme organised by superstar Vijay in which he was clicking photographs with winners of a contest. According to reports, a contest was organised for Vijay and the winner of the contest was to meet the actor.

This was not the first time Chennai Police received a call threatening to blast superstar Vijay’s residence. The police in July 2020 had received an anonymous call claiming a bomb had been planted at the superstar’s residence. Chennai Police on tracking the call learnt that the hoax call was made by a 21-year-old man with psycho-social disabilities.

