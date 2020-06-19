Bomb Threat to Rajinikanth, Chennai Police Conduct Search at Actor's Residence

Superstar Rajnikanth reportedly got a bomb threat at his Chennai residence on Thursday. It is being said that a prankster called 108 ambulance control centre at 10.30 am claiming that bombs were planted at the actor's residence. Following which, a team of police officer rushed to conduct a search.

Times of India reports that due to the pandemic, the actor's family members refused to let the police team in for checking and remained inside their home. However, the officials waited for 10 minutes and returned after thoroughly surveying the security guard cabin and the area outside the actor's house.

Later, it was announced that it was a hoax call.

On the work front, Rajinkanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss-directed Darbar alongside Nayanthara. Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu were seen in supporting roles.

His next project is Siva's Annaatthe, which also stars Nayanthara along with Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Meena. Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's 168th movie and will release on Pongal 2021.

Annaatthe was initially supposed to release in mid 2020. However, shooting got stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. It is reported that the unit was shooting in Hyderabad till just before the announcement of the lockdown. The team was planning to travel to different parts of India, including Pune and Kolkata.

