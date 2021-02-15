Bombay HC Quashes FIR Against SSR's Sister Meetu Singh by Rhea, No Relief for Priyanka Singh

The Bombay high court has quashed the FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty. However, SSR's other sister Priyanka Singh, who was also named in the FIR, did not get relief from the High court. The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice MS Karnik pronounced orders on the petition filed by SSR's sisters-- Priyanka and Meetu-- who were seeking quashing of an FIR registered against them by Rhea.

"There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her," the court said in its verdict.

Rhea Chakraborty had registered a complaint against Priyanka, Meetu, and a Delhi-based doctor for forging and procuring "a fake" medical prescription for the late actor. In a six-page-long complaint filed on September 7, 2020, Rhea had cited that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed certain drugs by his sisters and Dr. Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. On the basis of Rhea's complaint, Mumbai Police had then registered an FIR against Priyanka, Meetu, and Dr. Tarun Kumar under sections of the IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on September 8, 2020.

On October 6, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters had filed a petition through advocate Madhav Thorat in the Bombay High Court, seeking that the FIR filed against them by Bandra Police be quashed.

Earlier, the verdict was reserved on January 8, 2021.