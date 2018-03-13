Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief to Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in AIB Roast Row

The Bombay High Court, on Tuesday, refused to grant interim relief to actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the AIB row. The actors were booked in 2015 for allegedly using obscene and abusive language while participating in the event AIB knockout.The actors had filed petitions last month before the court after they received summons from the Pune police over the matter. The actors had sought for interim relief so that neither Mumbai police nor Pune police can take coercive action against them.The petition stated that FIRs that were filed against them have been initiated wrongfully, mischievously and with an ulterior motive and that the event was not meant to hurt the sentiments of anybody. It stated that the complaints against them is in violation of the spirit of freedom of speech.A division bench of justices R M Savant and Sarang Kotwal however directed the actors' lawyers to serve a copy of the petition to Santosh Daundkar, a complainant in the case following which it will hear the matter. The court refused to grant interim relief till then.The matter has been kept for further hearing on April 3.An event called the AIB Roast/AIB knockout that the duo were part of along with many other celebrities in Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Worli in 2014 had gone viral on YouTube in January 2015.A complaint was filed by Daundkar in February 2015 in Mumbai and another complaint was registered with the Pune police. FIRs were filed against the duo and 12 others for obscenity and publishing material containing sexually explicit act.Soon after the FIRs were registered, the organisers and actors had approached the high court to quash the FIR. The court had earlier directed the police to not take any coercive action against them until further orders.