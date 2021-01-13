Bombay HC Reserves Judgement in Sonu Sood Vs BMC Case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved it's judgement after hearing lengthy submissions from both sides in the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood versus the BMC case. Sood had filed an appeal challenging a Civil Court’s order that didn't grant him protection from BMC's notice that was issued to him alleging unauthorised development on his residential property at Juhu in Mumbai today.

The municipal corporation was represented by senior advocate Anil Sakhare while Sood was represented byadvocate Amogh Singh. Advocate Sakhare began by pointing out that the reply had been already filed. To this, Advocate Singh stated that the reply brought out new facts that were not brought out earlier before the lower court.

Singh remarked that if permission was required then BMC ought to have specifically mentioned this in their notices or speaking order. He said there was no continuity in the recent orders and the ones sent earlier.

Sakhare contented that Sood carried out alterations under the garb of beautification and built 24 rooms. " He is running a hotel in a residential building. Whatever alterations and additions are carried out are against the sanctioned plan" he informed the court. He further asked the court for rejection of the interim application on the grounds that the unauthorised portion was demolished twice and the plaint was filed before completion of 30 days from issuance of notice and there were suppression of some facts.

The court has reserved it's judgement on the matter after submission of arguments from both sides . Justice PK Chavan had at the last hearing had extended the interim protection granted by the lower court till Sood could approach the High Court for challenging its order which took place today.