Gulshan Kumar Murder Case: Bombay High Court to Pronounce Verdict Today

Bombay High Court to pronounce verdict in Gulshan Kumar murder case today. Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series, was killed on August 12, 1997, in Juhu area of Mumbai. In 2016, a sessions court had sent Abdul Rauf Merchant, the convict in the murder case to Arthur Road jail in Mumbai following his re-arrest from the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Allegedly a contract killer, Merchant was sentenced to a life term in India in 2002 for killing Kumar who headed the music company T-Series in 1997. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1997. While in Aurangabad jail, Merchant absconded after being released on parole in April 2009 to visit his family in Mumbai.

Following this, Merchant, an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, fled to Bangladesh. He, however, was arrested there for illegal entry and carrying fake travel documents.

Kumar was shot dead while he was coming out of a temple at Jeet Nagar in Juhu on August 12, 1997. However, Merchant had filed an appeal against his conviction. The appeal filed by him and the state against the acquittal of some accused will be decided today by a bench of Justice Jadhav and Justice Borkar.

