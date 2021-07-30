Bombay High Court to Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer: 'How is Her Crying a Defamatory News?'

Amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography-related case, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty moved the Bombay High Court against a few news publications and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing “defamatory content" against her. The case is currently being heard before Justice GS Patel, who said that the actress’ demand for supervising editorial content is “dangerous."

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police on the night of July 19 for the alleged production of pornographic films and their dissemination through apps. In her plea, Shilpa Shetty submitted that certain media platforms were “smearing her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership." The plea, filed via Shetty’s lawyers Sr Adv Birendra Saraf with Adv Abhinav Chandrachud, also sought interim injunctions against the defendants.

“What is defamatory about saying something about the Shilpa Shetty? What is so special? You choose a life in the public eye, part of this comes in the territory. There is no law on this. Judgments are there… How many times do we have to go with this?'" Justice Patel told Saraf. The judge also stated that “a reportage on what the police source has said is by definition never defamatory."

Saraf even argued that how what transpired between Shilpa and her husband during a raid at their residence was news. To which the court stated, “How is her crying defamatory news? This happened in the presence of outsiders… in a matter which is of some public concern, or seems to be of some public concern."

The crime branch of Mumbai Police also took a statement from Shilpa Shetty in connection with the pornography case. Police sources claimed the actor broke down on seeing her husband and said that the “family’s reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects".

The actress reportedly told police that she had no idea about the content of the Hot Shots app through which her husband Raj Kundra allegedly distributed pornographic films, sources told news agency PTI. In her statement given to the police, Shetty said she did not know about the content of the app, nor did she interfere in her husband’s business, police sources said.

