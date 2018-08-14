English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bombay Talkies is Back After Six Decades And They Have a New Version of Vande Mataram for Rashtraputra
The newly released version of Vande Mataram for the film Rashtraputra celebrates the later verses of the original song.
The poster of Rashtraputra.
Filmmaker and actor Aazaad, who is coming up with a new film Rashtraputra, the life story of Indian freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, has lent his voice for the song Vande Mataram, released on Monday. Written by late poet Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the song is different from its popular version.
Only the first two verses of the song were adopted as the National Song of India in October 1937 by the Congress Working Committee. The other verses that included references to Hindu goddesses Durga and Lakshmi were expunged, keeping in view the sentiments of the non-Hindu population.
However, the newly released version of Vande Mataram for the film Rashtraputra celebrates the later verses of the original song. "I am lucky to have sung and composed this powerful song. This song is very unique because we are presenting soul mantra of Vande Mataram," Aazaad said.
Apart from Vande Mataram, the film has songs composed by Bappi Lahiri, sung by Palak Muchhal, Aish King and Mika Singh and produced by Bombay Talkies Music Gharana.
Directed by Aazaad and produced by the Bombay Talkies, the film Rashtraputra is slated to be released on September 14.
