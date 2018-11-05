GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bombay Talkies Makes a Comeback After Six Decades with Rashtraputra

The film is produced by the iconic Bombay Talkies which was established in 1934 by Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
The poster of Rashtraputra.
Music composer Bappi Lahiri has wished Aazaad and the Bombay Talkies, the legendary film studio, for making a comeback to films with Rashtraputra, a film based on the life of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad.

Lahiri said, "I wish Aazaad for his debut film Rashtraputra and his movement of Sanatan Dharm. I would request everyone to please support him in this great movement.”

Rashtraputra has been written, directed and acted by Aazaad. Making the announcement Aazaad had told IANS, "This is a very special film, close to my heart because, in the British-ruled country, Chandra Shekhar was one and only young freedom fighter of that time who named himself 'Azad' which means freedom."

"He was free in his mind, his dream was to make his country free. It is unfortunate that not many people know his story in details. I think our upcoming generation should know the contribution of Chandra Shekhar Azad in the freedom movement of India," he added.

The film is produced by the iconic Bombay Talkies which was established in 1934 by Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani and produced some of the commercially successful films back then such as Jeevan Naiya, Ziddi, Kismet among many others.

It is notable that after an interval of six decades the legendary pillar of Indian cinema, making a comeback under the command of Girish Ghanshyam Dube with Rashtraputra.

The film released on November 2, 2016.

