Bommarillu's Hindi Remake Starring Harman Baweja and Genelia D'Souza to Release After a Decade

It's My Life, a film produced by brothers Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, is finally set to release after over a decade of being made. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Bommarillu, starring Siddharth and Genelia D'Souza. The actress reprises her role in the Hindi version, with Harman Baweja as the male lead.

The film was stuck for over 10 years, but now it is going to release directly on television. A source told Pinkvilla that the film had been ready for a decade. It's release date has been announced and pushed back multiple times.

The family drama has Nana Patekar play the character of the overbearing father portrayed by the actor Prakash Raj in the original. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee, and also features comedian Kapil Sharma. The director said, "It's My Life is a perfect entertainment package that will melt your heart and spread cheer at the same time. This movie is quite special for me and I am sure with its TV release it will brighten up everybody’s mood especially at these unprecedented times."

Boney Kapoor shared, "The film was made with the thought of highlighting unadulterated family equations and complexities, a genre that most of us enjoy, including me. The movie beautifully showcases the relationship dynamics between a father and son from the time the child is born to becoming an adult and taking up responsibility."

The trailer was release on Thursday:

The movie's music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while the lyrics have been written by Nilesh Mishra and Shabbir Ahmed.