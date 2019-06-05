Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bond 25: Crew Member Injured After Explosion on Set of Latest 007 Film

The film's official Twitter account posted the announcement on Tuesday, stating that a controlled explosion on the set of 'Bond 25' caused damage to the exterior of the 007 stage .

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bond 25: Crew Member Injured After Explosion on Set of Latest 007 Film
The film's official Twitter account posted the announcement on Tuesday, stating that a controlled explosion on the set of 'Bond 25' caused damage to the exterior of the 007 stage .
Loading...

A controlled explosion on the sets of upcoming James Bond film has destroyed a stage at Pinewood Studios outside London and left one person injured.

The film's official Twitter account posted the announcement on Tuesday, stating that the explosion on the set of Bond 25 caused damage to the exterior of the 007 stage on Tuesday in London, reports CNN.

"There were no injuries on set. However one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury," the tweet read.

It was another setback for the production. In May, Daniel Craig underwent an ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming an action scene in Jamaica. That required two weeks of rehabilitation for the actor.

Also, Danny Boyle exited the project as director in August last year over creative differences, which led to its release being delayed by nearly six months from October 2019 to April 2020.

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It also includes Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram