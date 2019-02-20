English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Bond 25' Faces More Delays As 'Bourne Ultimatum' Writer Scott Z Burns Hired to Overhaul Script
The release of 'Bond 25', to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was recently pushed back by two months.
( Photo for representation, Getty Images)
MGM studio has hired writer Scott Z Burns to pen an altogether new script for the latest installment of James Bond franchise.
The release of the film, to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was recently pushed back by two months.
The film, which was earlier set to release on February 14, 2020, will now open on April 8, 2020.
According to the Playlist, Burns, best known for writing Bourne Ultimatum, has been roped in by the studio to rewrite the screenplay for the Daniel Craig-starrer film.
Neal Purvis and Robert Wade have already drafted a version of the script but it is being reported that the studio is unhappy with their story.
The film was previously set to be directed by Danny Boyle with a release date of November 8, 2019.
After Boyle dropped out of the project over "creative differences", the film's release date was moved to February 14, 2020.
The yet-untitled film will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and possibly the last outing as the famed British spy.
Actor Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw will also reprise their roles in the new film.
French star Lea Seydoux, who played psychologist Madeleine Swann in Sam Mendes' Spectre, is also returning.
