1-min read

Bond 25 Filming Cancelled After Daniel Craig Gets Injured

According to reports, the filming of 'Bond 25' was cancelled after Daniel Craig injured his ankle while filming a stunt scene.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Shooting on the set of the new James Bond movie was suspended after actor Daniel Craig suffered from an injury in Jamaica.

Craig, 51, is believed to have hurt his ankle while running during filming, reported thesun.co.uk.

Craig had to be flown to the US for X-rays, leaving the production held up. The actor, who is determined to do nearly all of his own stunts, reportedly raged after the accident.

Craig was "suited and booted" for one of his last scenes in Jamaica when he took the tumble, said a source, adding that he had been sprinting when he slipped and fell awkwardly.

The insider said, "He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration."

The source told thesun.co.uk that filming at Pinewood Studios, which was scheduled for the weekend, was cancelled as a result.

"Daniel flew out of Jamaica for the US and has already seen a specialist," added the source.

Craig took over as James Bond in 2005's Casino Royale, which saw him suffer a brutal blow and two of his teeth accidentally knocked out during a stunt. He also tore a shoulder muscle and injured his ribs while shooting Quantum of Solace.

Also read: Happy Birthday Rami Malek: What to Expect from the Next Bond Villain

The new Bond film, which does not have an official title yet, is being filmed under a tentative name--Bond 25. Naomie Harris and Craig will reprise their roles from the previous Bond films. Also returning will be Léa Seydou as Dr Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ralph Fiennes as the M and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. The new cast includes Rami, Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Ana De Armas.

Bond 25 will be co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the film will release in April 2020.

(With Inputs from IANS)

