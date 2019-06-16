Bond 25 is Back on Track as Daniel Craig Hits the Gym After Ankle Injury, See Pic

After sustaining an injury while filming an action sequence on the sets of Bond 25, Daniel Craig is back in training mode. Craig had hurt his ankle last month, in May, and it had led to the filming and production being stalled. However, this latest picture of Craig at the gym is reassuring to say the least. In Jamaica last month, Craig reportedly tore an ankle ligament during a chase scene for Bond 25.

The official James Bond Twitter shared a monochrome photograph that has Craig working out. Although the 51-year-old actor wears a cast on his left leg his dedication towards fitness is unparalleled. The post also informs us that Craig will be back on sets of Bond 25 starting next week. “#007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard @pinewoodstudios, prepping for shooting next week! #Bond25 Photo credit: @GregWInsight," the image was captioned.

Craig took over as James Bond in 2005's Casino Royale, which saw him suffer a brutal blow and two of his teeth accidentally knocked out during a stunt. He also tore a shoulder muscle and injured his ribs while shooting Quantum of Solace.

The new Bond film, which does not have an official title yet, is being filmed under a tentative name--Bond 25. Naomie Harris and Craig will reprise their roles from the previous Bond films. Also returning will be Léa Seydou as Dr Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ralph Fiennes as the M and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. The new cast includes Rami Malek, Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Ana De Armas.

Bond 25 will be co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the film will release in April 2020.

