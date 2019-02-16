LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bond 25 Release Date Pushed Further, Daniel Craig Starrer Will now Open on April 2020

Daniel Craig will return as James Bond, alongside Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw, in the latest installment.

IANS

February 16, 2019
A file photo of Daniel Craig.
Daniel Craig's Bond 25 will open on April 8, 2020 now, instead of February 14, 2020. It's the second delay for Bond 25.

MGM and Eon originally announced in 2017 that the film would open on November 8, 2019, then moved that back to February 14, 2020 after Danny Boyle exited from the director slot and was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, reports variety.com.

Universal will be handling international distribution on Bond 25, while MGM handles domestic in partnership with Annapurna Pictures through the new United Artists Releasing label.

Craig is returning as Bond and Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw will reprise their roles from 2015's Spectre, directed by Sam Mendes. The last two instalments became the highest-grossing films in the series, with Skyfall hauling $1.1 billion globally and Spectre earning $880.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Bond 25 will begin shooting on March 4 with Craig in the lead for the fifth time. Fukunaga, whose feature credits include Jane Eyre, Beasts of No Nation, True Detective Season 1 and Maniac has become the first American director in the history of the franchise under MGM and Eon.

The team of Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have been co-writers on the last six Bond films dating back to The World Is Not Enough, have returned to write the script.

