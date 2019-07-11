Bond 25: Will Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch Replace Daniel Craig as New James Bond?

Even though Daniel Craig is coming back to play James Bond one more time, the actor has admitted that this is almost certainly his last go-round, and fans are placing their bets on who all can possibly pick up the license to become the next Bond, with names like Henry Cavill and Charlize Theron as potential replacements.

Just like many other theories, a new theory by ScreenRant has suggested that while Craig will return as James Bond in the next installment of the franchise, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will replace him in MI6 when the film kicks off.

Lynch, who is one of the stars of the Bond 25 movie, is famously known for her role as Maria Rambeau in this year’s Captain Marvel. However, amidst all the theories, the franchise has given no official confirmation on who will play the famous role in the next outing.

Further, ScreenRant has also given justification on how does Lynch fits in the role better than others. They pointed out that of all the new cast members, Lynch is the only Brit. In fact, a recent photo from the Bond 25 set also featured Nomi aka Lynch wearing a safari jacket, which fans may recall looks awfully similar to the one that Roger Moore sported in The Man with the Golden Gun.

In the upcoming action flick Bond 25, Lynch is all set to play the character of Nomi. The movie is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, after Danny Boyle left the project, and brings back most of the characters from Craig’s previous outings. That cast includes M (played by Ralph Fiennes), Eve Moneypenny (played by Naomi Harris), Bill Tanner (played by Rory Kinnear), Q (played by Ben Whishaw), Dr Madeline Swann (played by LéaSeydoux), and Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright). Rami Malek has been cast as Bond 25’s villain.

