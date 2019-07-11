Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bond 25: Will Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch Replace Daniel Craig as New James Bond?

Lashana Lynch, who is one of the stars of the Bond 25 movie, is best known for her role as Maria Rambeau in this year’s 'Captain Marvel'.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bond 25: Will Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch Replace Daniel Craig as New James Bond?
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...

Even though Daniel Craig is coming back to play James Bond one more time, the actor has admitted that this is almost certainly his last go-round, and fans are placing their bets on who all can possibly pick up the license to become the next Bond, with names like Henry Cavill and Charlize Theron as potential replacements.

Just like many other theories, a new theory by ScreenRant has suggested that while Craig will return as James Bond in the next installment of the franchise, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will replace him in MI6 when the film kicks off.

Lynch, who is one of the stars of the Bond 25 movie, is famously known for her role as Maria Rambeau in this year’s Captain Marvel. However, amidst all the theories, the franchise has given no official confirmation on who will play the famous role in the next outing.

Further, ScreenRant has also given justification on how does Lynch fits in the role better than others. They pointed out that of all the new cast members, Lynch is the only Brit. In fact, a recent photo from the Bond 25 set also featured Nomi aka Lynch wearing a safari jacket, which fans may recall looks awfully similar to the one that Roger Moore sported in The Man with the Golden Gun.

In the upcoming action flick Bond 25, Lynch is all set to play the character of Nomi. The movie is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, after Danny Boyle left the project, and brings back most of the characters from Craig’s previous outings. That cast includes M (played by Ralph Fiennes), Eve Moneypenny (played by Naomi Harris), Bill Tanner (played by Rory Kinnear), Q (played by Ben Whishaw), Dr Madeline Swann (played by LéaSeydoux), and Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright). Rami Malek has been cast as Bond 25’s villain.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram