Bond Girl Ana De Armas Looks Stunning in Plunging Gown With High-Slit at No Time to Die Premiere

Actress and latest addition to a regal legacy of Bond Girls, Ana De Armas showed up to the London premiere of No Time to Die in absolute style. Ana wore a black Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She kept her hair down in a chic bob with bangs. She also flaunted her super-toned legs in the outfit. Ana’s appearance in the grand event has made James Bond fans curious to know who she is and her mysterious femme fatale character.

Ana took to Instagram stories to share two stunning snaps of herself in her dress. In the first picture taken in her hotel room, Ana could be seen striking a pose for the camera. The second picture was taken on the red carpet, where the actress could be seen giving a glimpse of her thigh-high slit.

#AnaDeArmas on the red carpet of the James Bond #NoTimeToDie premiere in London. The velvet custom #LouisVuitton gown designed by @NicolasGhesquiere features chain-link straps with silver paillettes.

Ana is also an ambassador for Estee Lauder. The brand took to Instagram to share more pictures of her with details behind her stunning look.

Ana’s performance as Paloma in No Time To Die has mesmerised fans. The impressive action sequence where she can be seen taking down a large group of baddies in a sleek black ball-gown, heels and red-lipstick, has made quite an impact over people. The gorgeous actress has made many curious about her, and her career in Hollywood.

While she has entered our radar since the last couple of years, she has had a long career in Hollywood. The Cuban actress started her career at the Spanish film industry and made a switch to Los Angeles in 2014. Some of her note-worthy films include War Dogs with Miles Teller and Jonah Hill (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017) with Ryan Gosling and Knock Knock (2015) with Keanu Reeves.

However, her most critically acclaimed performance came in 2019’s Knives Out which was directed by Rian Johnson. The actress played a nurse named Marta, who is at the centre of her employer’s murder mystery. She also shared the screen with Daniel Craig, who played detective Benoit Blanc in the film. Ana even bagged a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the role.

Apart from that, Ana was also recently in the news for dating Ben Affleck. They met on the sets of their film Deep Water and struck up a romance. They broke up in January 2021.

Meanwhile, No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die also stars Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Jeffery Wright among others. It released in India on September 30, 2021.

