Bond Girl Nadja Regin, Star of Goldfinger and From Russia With Love, Dies Aged 87
Nadja Regin was best known for her role as the mistress of Kerim Bey in From Russia With Love, which starred Sean Connery as James Bond.
Image: Twitter
Actress Nadja Regin, who starred in two James Bond films - and Goldfinger - has died aged 87. Movie bosses paid tribute to Nadja with a statement on Twitter on Monday.
The news was announced on the official 007 Twitter account, which said, "We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, From Russia With Love and Goldfinger. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."
The Serbian actress also appeared in several British TV shows in the 1960s including The Avengers, Danger Man and The Saint. But she was best known for her role as the mistress of Kerim Bey in From Russia With Love, which starred Sean Connery as the spy James Bond.
Nadja also appeared as Bonita, a dancer who sets a trap for James Bond in the pre-credit sequence of 1964's Goldfinger.
She was born as Nadezda Poderegin on December 2, 1931, and began acting while she was still a student. She graduated from the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade and also the University of Belgrade’s Faculty of Philosophy, reported variety.com.
During the 1970s, Nadja worked for Rank Film and horror producers Hammer, selecting film scripts for production. She recently published her own novel, The Victims and the Fools, under her full name Nadja Poderegin.
