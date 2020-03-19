Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Says Doctors Haven't Prescribed Any Medicines as Treatment for Coronavirus

Ukrainian-born actress-model Olga Kurylenko, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says with fever "gone" she is feeling better.

The Quantum of Solace star, who revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis early this week, gave an update on her health a day after revealing she was denied a hospital bed in London due to overcrowding in the city's hospitals.

"Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London! How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive," Kurylenko, 40, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain," as she listed a number of vitamins and supplements she takes in an effort to boost her immune system.

Kurylenko also posted her selfie wearing a surgical mask.

She first revealed her positive COVID-19 test on Sunday.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were the first Hollywood names to be tested with the deadly virus, are currently recuperating in self-quarantine after discharge from a hospital in Australia on Tuesday.

Actors Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Game of Thrones alums Kristofer Hivju and Indira Verma are also among the Hollywood celebrities who contracted COVID-19.

Follow @News18Movies for more