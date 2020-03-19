Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Says Doctors Haven't Prescribed Any Medicines as Treatment for Coronavirus

Ukrainian-born actress-model Olga Kurylenko, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says with fever "gone" she is feeling better.
The Quantum of Solace star, who revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis early this week, gave an update on her health a day after revealing she was denied a hospital bed in London due to overcrowding in the city's hospitals.
"Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London! How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive," Kurylenko, 40, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.
"What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain," as she listed a number of vitamins and supplements she takes in an effort to boost her immune system.
Kurylenko also posted her selfie wearing a surgical mask.
Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E - is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C - goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) - anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc - helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус
She first revealed her positive COVID-19 test on Sunday.
Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were the first Hollywood names to be tested with the deadly virus, are currently recuperating in self-quarantine after discharge from a hospital in Australia on Tuesday.
Actors Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Game of Thrones alums Kristofer Hivju and Indira Verma are also among the Hollywood celebrities who contracted COVID-19.
