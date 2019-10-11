Bond Movie Filming Causes Terror Scare at RAF Base

The shooting for the 25th James Bond movie titled No Time to Die reportedly sparked a huge terror scare while filming was underway at the largest Royal Air Force (RAF) air base in the UK.

The incident occurred at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire last week, after crew members left behind a van following days of filming, prompting 400 people to be evacuated from the base which was put on lockdown as bomb-sniffer dogs were brought in, reports thesun.co.uk.

Police cordoned off the large area after it emerged the van's security passes had lapsed, among speculation the vehicle was full of pyrotechnic explosives. However, that was later disproved.

"Everything was packed up on Friday but amazingly one of the vans was left behind outside the mess. I don't know if it was the film company or the hire company, but someone reported the van," a source told sun.co.uk.

"Sniffer dogs from a bomb disposal unit were sent in to investigate immediately. A 300 meter cordon was put in place while it was assessed by bomb disposal teams. It is an unbelievable blunder to have caused such a massive security risk."

While the crew received a "slap on the wrist" for the incident, film companies will still be encouraged to make movies at the base because it "brings in a lot of money".

The base was also used to film scenes for Mission: Impossible - Fallout last year.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, is expected to be actor Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond.

