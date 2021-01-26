Boney Kapoor Angry With SS Rajamouli as RRR Clashes with Maidaan at Box Office: It is Most Unethical

Film producer Boney Kapoor had announced that his sports bio-pic Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn will be released on Dussehra weekend and fixed the release date as October 15, 2021, six months ago. However, on Monday, Bahubali director SS Rajamouli announced the release of his highly-ambitious project RRR on October 13th, resulting in a clash with Maidaan. Interestingly, both the projects feature Ajay, which has caused distress for Kapoor.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the producer said, “Of course I am upset! This is most unethical. I announced my release date for Maidaan six months ago. At a time when we should all be coming together to save the movie industry, he (Rajamouli) has gone and done this.”

According to a source quoted by the publication, Ajay had asked Rajamouli to consult Kapoor before announcing a release date. “Ajay is aware that his prestigious bio-pic Maidaan on football legend Syed Abdul Rahim was due in the Dussehra week this year. He very specifically told Rajamouli to speak to Boney Kapoor before announcing his release date. But Rajamouli went ahead without consulting Boney,” the source said.

On Monday, Rajamouli took to social media to announce his film with a new poster. He wrote, "Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021."

RRR narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles, along with Shriya Saran in a pivotal role. Apart from Ajay, Alia Bhatt will also star in the film.

On the other hand, Maidaan stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranish Ghosh in important roles.