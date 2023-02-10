Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi’s untimely demise can still be heard echoing in the cine industry. Leaving a forever void in the hearts of millions, the talented actress bid goodbye to her family and fans on February 24, 2018. She was just 54. Now, after 5 years of her death, the masses will finally be able to delve into the lavish and star-studded life of Sridevi who ruled the B-town like a queen in the 80s and 90s era.

On February 8, Sridevi’s husband-actor-producer Boney Kapoor took the late actress’s fans into a frenzied excitement after he announced the launch of the iconic diva’s biographic book titled The Life of a Legend. Penned by Dhiraj Kumar, the publishing rights of the biographical are acquired by Westland Books.

Boney Kapoor shared the happy announcement on Twitter through two posts. Calling her beloved wife a “force of nature” he wrote, “She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person.”

According to the publishers, The Life of a Legend will give glimpses of a “360-degree portrait” of Sridevi, one of India’s “greatest performers.” Boney Kapoor expressed his gratitude to debutant writer Dhiraj for writing a book, befitting Sridevi’s “extraordinary life.”The tweet also revealed that the biography will be published sometime this year.

As soon as the news surfaced on Twitter, elated netizens queued up in the comments to share their reactions. While one admirer noted, “We miss her” another expressed their happiness by commenting, “Thanks for sharing the news with us. Can not wait for the book this year… so happy about this news.” “Great news. Madam has broken all barriers and created a throne for herself. Legend” chimed in a third individual.

We miss her— Chiranjeevi Ls (@ChiranjeeviLs) February 9, 2023

Thanks for sharing the news with us. Can not wait for the book this year. We @SrideviBKapoor mam’s fans are so happy for this news. 🙏🎉❤️— Tapan (@tapan_kp) February 8, 2023

Great news. Madam has broken all barriers and created a throne for herself. #Legend ❤️— Johnny Bravo®☄️ (@shadySBH) February 8, 2023

In 1978, Sridevi made her acting debut as the female lead in the Bollywood film Solva Sawan, paired opposite Amol Palekar. In the 40 years of her illustrious filmy profession, the well-known actress has appeared in more than 300 movies. She didn’t just confine herself to Hindi movies; but also put her acting skills to the test in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

In 2013 she was honoured with the Padma Shri award. Sridevi also brought home the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards, State Government Awards, and International Awards. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor share two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, While Janhvi has already made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, Khushi Kapoor is soon to star in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Movies News here