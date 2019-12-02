Take the pledge to vote

Boney Kapoor Breaks Down During Sridevi's Biography Launch

Boney Kapoor teared up at the launch of Sridevi's biography in Delhi, which was attended by Deepika Padukone and Gauri Shinde.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
Boney Kapoor Breaks Down During Sridevi's Biography Launch
Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Sunday broke down during the launch of his late wife Sridevi's biography. Other celebrities present at the launch of the book titled Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess included actress Deepika Padukone and English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde.

The book, which has been written by Satyarth Nayak, has its foreword penned by Bollywood actress Kajol. The launch took place at the Times Literature Festival held in Delhi over the weekend.

In images doing the rounds on social media, Boney Kapoor can be seen breaking down even as Deepika Padukone tries to console him at the event.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, after a case of accidental drowning in Dubai. She was there to attend the wedding ceremony of Boney's nephew Mohit Marwah. Her mortal remains were flown back to India and on February 28, she had a state funeral.

In May 2018, she was posthumously awarded the National Films award for best actress for her role in the film Mom.

Moreover, her statue was installed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore earlier this year as a tribute to her contribution in the field of cinema. The statue is a 3D depiction of her role as Hawa Hawai in Shekhar Kapur's film Mr India, which was released in the year 1987.

