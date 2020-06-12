Boney Kapoor Celebrates 21 Years of Sirf Tum, the 'Love Story Which Won Hearts of All Dilbars'

Sirf Tum, starring Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill, Jackie Shroff, and Sushmita Sen, released in 1999. The film became successful owing to the popularity of its songs. Producer Boney Kapoor tweeted on June 11 about the romantic film completing 21 years.

He said, "21 years of Sirf Tum. Love story which won the hearts of all 'Dilbars'. Thank you to the entire cast & Crew. #SanjayKapoor #PriyaGill @thesushmitasen #Ahathian @TSeries #SirfTum #21yearsofSirfTum."

Sirf Tum was a remake of 1996 Tamil movie 'Kadhal Kottai', and was directed by Agathian. The music of the film was composed by Nadeem-Shravan. The songs 'Pehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai' and 'Dilbar' became chartbusters.

The song Dilbar has remained popular over the years. It was sung by Alka Yagnik and picturised on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor. It was remade for the film Satyamev Jayate (2018), where it was sung by Neha Kakkar and also became a chart buster like the original song. Nora Fatehi featured in the new song.

Sushmita spoke about the remake, saying that she was pleased with the new version and mentioned that she was glad Nora Fatehi didn't try to copy her. Sushmita added that she was happy the new generation was still enjoying the old song.