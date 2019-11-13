Boney Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Khushi in New York

On the occasion of his birthday, Boney Kapoor was flooded with wishes and love from his family and friends all over social media. Even though little is known about his special day and how he celebrated it, the film producer was recently spotted in New York celebrating his belated birthday with his youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Pictures of the film producer with Khushi went viral on Instagram on Wednesday where the two could be seen having a fun time together on the streets of New York.

View this post on Instagram ♥ #khushikapoor #boneykapoor A post shared by Khushi Kapoor ♥ (@khushikapoorworld) on Nov 12, 2019 at 12:34pm PST

On his birthday, Boney Kapoor was wished by daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the form a length Instagram post. In the post, Janhvi stated that her father was the source of her energy and that he had gone from being a father to her best friend.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Papa ❤️ you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 10, 2019 at 3:02pm PST

Anil Kapoor wished him on Twitter reminiscing that the two had been through a lot together and stated that he would always be the one family member Anil listens to the most.

Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long away & I’m really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You’ll always be the one who I listen to most in our family! pic.twitter.com/2CfCvw2549 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2019

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is currently working on a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.