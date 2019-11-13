Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Boney Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Khushi in New York

Boney Kapoor was spotted on the streets of New York with Khushi Kapoor shortly after his birthday.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Instagram - @khushikapoorworld
Image Courtesy: Instagram - @khushikapoorworld

On the occasion of his birthday, Boney Kapoor was flooded with wishes and love from his family and friends all over social media. Even though little is known about his special day and how he celebrated it, the film producer was recently spotted in New York celebrating his belated birthday with his youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Pictures of the film producer with Khushi went viral on Instagram on Wednesday where the two could be seen having a fun time together on the streets of New York.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khushi Kapoor ♥ (@khushikapoorworld) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

♥ #khushikapoor #boneykapoor A post shared by Khushi Kapoor ♥ (@khushikapoorworld) on

On his birthday, Boney Kapoor was wished by daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the form a length Instagram post. In the post, Janhvi stated that her father was the source of her energy and that he had gone from being a father to her best friend.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Papa ❤️ you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Anil Kapoor wished him on Twitter reminiscing that the two had been through a lot together and stated that he would always be the one family member Anil listens to the most.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is currently working on a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram